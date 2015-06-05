Pakistan forces burn homes in Balichah, abduct five but CM looks other way

Full Movie: http://youtu.be/ADUvYcX7-Rs

Burned home in Balichah.

Pakistan security forces continued their military offensive against Baloch people and on Thursday abducted five Baloch local youths from Balichah, stronghold of Chief Minister Abdul Malik’s Rais tribe. According to London-based Baloch Warna news web site the paramilitary forces attacked several houses in Balichah.

The local residents complained Pakistani occupation forces harassed women and children during the raid and set several houses afire. They abducted five Baloch men with them.Those abducted were identified as Dr Ismael Baloch, Salman Baloch, Zaffar Baloch, Sultan Baloch and Beebgar Baloch.

Balichah is also the hometown of Baloch Republican Party president in United Kingdom, Mansoor Baloch.

Eye-witness reported the Pakistani occupation forces were accompanied by masked men in plainclothes who, sources said, could be the local collaborators and informers of Pakistan military.According to Daily Sangar the raiding party beat up the women and children and forced them to raise slogans in favor of Pakistan. Baloch Republican Students Organization central spokesperson Hamdan Baloch condemned the raid on Balichah where it said the security forces burned the home of one of its leaders, Dr Asim Baloch. The BRSO also condemned the dumping of nine Baloch bodes in Kalat.

The Daily Sangar said the student organization deplored the abduction of Baloch poet Anwar Khan Sahib and his son Wasim Anwar on June 3. The organization said on the same day Pakistan security forces abducted his brother Imtiaz Bugti and his uncle Kolmir Bugti, brother and uncle of BRP Switzerland leader Azizullah Bugti. Azizullah Bugti’s brother Sanaullah Bugti was abducted November 2010 tortured and his body dumped. Azizulah Bugti’s father was killed April 2010 in Pakistani bombardment, the BRSO said.

Meanwhile, a badly burned body was discovered in Chitkaan area of Panjgur Balochistan. According to doctors report the body was mutilated beyond recognition and the cause of death, in medical examination was ascertained as torture. Another dead body was discovered in Jafarabad, Balochistan which was identified as that of Azad Khan. His family sources said Khan left home on a motorcycle four days ago and had been missing until Thursday when his dead body was found. Separately, Pakistan forces conducted a raid in New Kahan are on the outskirts of Quetta Wednesday daybreak and abducted six people. Their fate remains unknown.

I a related development family of Abdul Samad Baloch, who was abducted on May 5, has urged international human rights groups to play their role for his safe and early release. They said Mr Baloch’s life was in danger and he might be killed in custody like thousands of other abducted Baloch victims of enforced disappearances whose tortured and bullet-ridden bodies were found in different areas of Balochistan.