Former Baloch minister rubbishes Punjab outcry over Modi speech in Dhaka

Modi's speech at Bangabandhu International Conference Center hosted by University of Dhaka. Watch on YouTube

A former Balochistan government minister rubbished the resolution passed by the provincial assembly of Punjab Wednesday against Indian prime minister Narendra Modi speech in Dhaka University. Kachkol Ali, former fisheries minister in Balochistan, said the protest by Pakistani politicians to defend the war crimes of soldiers and generals shows Pakistan has learned nothing from its defeat in Bangladesh December 1971.

According to The News International, Punjab Assembly Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution submitted by leader of Opposition PTI MPA Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed condemning recent statements made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Indian involvement in the Mukti Bahini insurgency in former East Pakistan and urged the federal government to raise this issue in the international community.

Reading the resolution to the House on Wednesday, PTI MPA Mian Aslam Iqbal stated, “Surely, the resolution narrated, that India’s nefarious activities did not make it a contender for a permanent seat on the UNSC and the Government of Pakistan should have summoned the Indian Ambassador in Islamabad after the reprehensible remarks made by Indian PM Modi at Dhaka University where he was awarded a Liberation War Honour on behalf of former Indian PM Atal Behari Vaypayee from his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina.”

But Ali said, “India played its Responsibility to Protect role in the former East Pakistan as the Pakistani generals were proudly saying they will correct the Bengali genes and went on a rampage of loot, plunder and genocide there.” He said Pakistan is repeating its crimes against humanity in Balochistan and once again it was the responsibility of India to help the victims.

Kachkol Ali, who now lives in exile in Oslo and is a leader of the pro-independence Baloch National Movement, works closely with Baloch Liberation Front chief Dr Allah Nazar. Ali’s son Nabeel Ahmad 21 was disappeared by the Pakistani intelligence services last year on August 30 – the International Day of the Disappeared. In defiance of international law, the Pakistani intelligence agencies took action against his son after Ali spoke at the UN Human Rights Council on the issue of enforced disappearances in France-sized Balochistan.

Earlier this year, Dr Allah Nazar, in an interview with Vicky Nanjappa of OneIndia, called upon India to play its role in the liberation of Balochistan. “As the world's largest democracy India and the civilized world must realize the importance of a free Balochistan. India can never get the superiority of waters without a free Baloch state,” the gold medalist gynecologist was cited as saying.

Kachkol Ali said the UN must act as part of its responsibility to protect (R2P) under the new international norms, but if it failed to do so India may unilaterally act to help the Baloch as it did in East Pakistan."Just like Bangladesh is much better than Pakistan today, Balochistan will be much better off without Pakistan military boots on our homeland," the former minister said.