Thousands of Punjabi jihadis in Afghanistan to set up ISIS rule, says scholar Arif Jamal

Jamatud Dawa (JuD) may have dispatched thousands of Salafist fighters into Afghanistan in pursuance of Islamabad’s policy to replace the estranged Afghan Taliban with JuD. Arif Jamal, a US-based scholar, who has been engaged in research on the subject for many years, said Wednesday morning. He said the Afghan and Pakistani Salafist mujahideen will work under the banner of the Islamic State but they largely consist of the JuD fighters. Jamat-ud-Dawa will be acting as an ISIS franchise in Afghanistan. In this way, Pakistan and the JuD can easily deny their involvement in Afghanistan. This is also the reason why Pakistan government has been consistently denying the presence of the Islamic State inside Pakistan. Jamal said that there is a huge trust deficit between the Pakistani military and the Afghan Taliban and it cannot be bridged. Pakistan does not want to see the anti-Pakistan factions of the Afghan Taliban back in power.

Arif Jamal, author of a well-noted book Call for Transnational Jihad: Laskar-e-Taiba 1985-2014, said that the recent statement of Gulbadin Hikmatyar that he supports the Islamic State (ISIS) in Afghanistan against the Taliban reflected “Pakistan’s strategy to ensure the Salafist control of Afghanistan. By Pakistan, I mean the army and the ISI.” He added, “The ducks are sitting in place.” Jamal interpreted the statement of Gulbadin Hikmatyar and the refusal of Pakistan to proscribe the JuD in spite of a UN Security resolution as indicative of the shape of things to come in Afghanistan. He said that Hekmatyar is a known Pakistani proxy in Afghanistan.

On Sunday, Hikmatyar’s Hezb-e-Islami, called upon its followers to support the Islamic State against the Taliban. This was followed by Pakistani Minister for States and Frontier Regions retired Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch who ruled out the possibility of proscribing JuD. He told the Senate on behalf of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Tuesday that the United Nations Security Council had in its resolution listed the JuD as LeT with a new name, “but no supporting evidence had been shared with Pakistan to establish the connection,” according to Dawn newspaper. Mohammad Taqi, another leading writer from pakistan, tweeted, "No evidence about JuD’s links with LeT: Fed Minister Gen Qadir Baloch | Hafiz Saeed is Santa Claus & Lakhvi his elf." Jamal said the Jamaat-ud-Dawaa is heavily present in several provinces including Nuristan, Kunar, and Nangarhar, warning that Salafists are far more dangerous than al Qaeda as they represent the “extremist among the Islamic extremists.”

Radio Free Europe reported last week that Pakistani extremists are at the forefront of a major Islamic State (IS) campaign to replace the Afghan Taliban in an eastern Afghan province. Radio Free Europe said, “Residents, lawmakers, and officials in Nangarhar say that in under three months, IS fighters have cleared large swaths of territories of the Taliban in the strategic region, connected to Pakistan through the Khyber Pass,” the report said. The report said Pashtun Orakzai and Afridi tribesmen have been recruited into the Islamic State, which also includes Afghan locals, while the fighters in Nangarhar are the followers of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

According to Arif Jamal, Afghan eye accounts say that a large number of Punjabi-speaking mujahideen have emerged in different cities of Afghanistan in recent months. Some Afghan eye-witnesses put the number of Punjabi-speaking mujahideen as high as 200,000. He however, said that there is no way at this time to confirm the real number but their number is really high, possibly in tens of thousands. He said the recent visits of the ISI chief to Kabul followed by the visit of army chief General Raheel Sharif, who chaperoned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif there, and promised to Afghanistan to crush the Taliban was part of the same double game Pakistan army and ISI have been playing for a long time. For almost a decade Pakistan drew a blank over the presence of Osama bin Laden, who was eventually found in a safe house close to Pakistan Military Academy in Abbottabad, along with his three wives.

According to Arif Jamal, at this point it is difficult to predict the final shape of things to come. “However, it seems the JuD will be leading the Pakistani military's show in Afghanistan in the months and years to come. But the JuD will work as an Islamic State franchise.” He said other proxies of the Pakistani military including the Jamat-e-Islami, Hezb e Islami and the Pakistan-Afghan Taliban will have to merge with the ‘Islamic State’ or support them. “All those who oppose the new game will be eliminated physically or sidelined in Afghanistan,” Jamal said, adding Salafist takeover of Afghanistan is imminent and a matter of time only. "I have given details about this strategy in my book on the JuD. He said the plan to install the JuD after the US departure is not new. “You must remember that “unknown forces” have already been physically eliminating second and third ranking Afghan Taliban in Pakistani Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces for the last several years. This process may become accelerated in the future."

Arif Jamal is among a handful Punjabi intellectuals who openly criticize the army and ISI. However, overwhelming Baloch population and their popular leaders demanding freedom from Pakistan have long been raising the issue of the rise of ISIS in Balochistan with Islamabad's support. "The whole of South Asia is on the map of #ISIS, if the world ignores Baloch liberation movement then it'll suffer more by #Pakistani Jihadis," chief of the Baloch Liberation Front Dr Allah Nazar tweeted in January. Dr Nazar, whose brother, two nephews and a number of relatives were killed by the Pakistan army and their bodies tied to vehicles and driven from Mehi to Nokjo to instill fear the hearts of Baloch masses, also said, "Pakistan is deceiving the world, in fact Lashkar-e-Tayyeba (LeT), Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and other Jihadis are operating openly in #Balochistan."

Muslim Brotherhood is a worldwide terrorist organization founded by the MI6 to control and destroy Muslim masses in their own communities and on their own land by demonizing Muslims adopting an extreme interpretation of the tolerance religion making it intolerant by twisting words and choosing the worst transliteration among the others that servers the evil powers. Erdogan, the Turkish Prime Minister is one of the members of this organization and received part of his teaching at the hands of Taliban and Al Qaeda leaders, in this video he appears on his knees next to Gulbuddin Hekmatyar an Afghan Mujahideen leader who is the founder and leader of the Hezb-e Islami political party and paramilitary group, the groups that became known later on as Al Qaeda.

Interestingly, Hikmatyar's open support to the Islamic State in Afghanistan has drawn out of the closet one of the closely guarded secrets of the Islamists in power in Turkey. Hikmatyar was political mentor of Turkey's president President Tayyip Erdogan (please see video that shows Erdogan sitting at the feet of Hikmatyar).