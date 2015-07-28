Hyrbyair Marri is light at the end of a dark tunnel in Balochistan

Baloch leaders Hyrbyair Marri and Khan of Kalat's previous meeting with members of United States Congress in Brussels. Struggle till Free Balochistan Watch on YouTube

In spite of Pakistan army brutalities and war crimes and the ISI conspiracies, Balochistan is blessed to have many parties and leaders with sterling qualities.

The best among the federalist parties, which are those that still believe Baloch can obtain their rights within the federation of Pakistan is the Balochistan National Party, whose president is Sardar Akhtar Mengal, a former Balochistan chief minister. Mengal faced jail time during the military regime of former dictator General Pervez Musharraf. His eldest brother Mir Asadullah Mengal was the first victim of enforced disappearances more than 40 years ago. Despite being allegedly poisoned during his captivity, Mengal wants to work within the federation of Pakistan and is presently a member of the provincial assembly.

On the other hand, there are other parties and leaders who believe that Balochistan rights cannot be obtained within the federation of Pakistan. These leaders include Brahumdagh Bugti, Mir Javed Mengal and Dr Allah Nazar. These leaders too like Mengal are quite good.

However, among all Balochistan leaders one leader who stands out as the most committed and dedicated to the freedom of Balochistan is London-based Hyrbyair Marri. Marri is a true patriot, one who believes in walking the walk and not just talking the talk. Marri made history for being the first Baloch leader ever to be tried in a western court and acquitted on the charge of terrorism in London in spring 2009. It is for this reason that Pakistan army chief General Raheel Sharif and home minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan have made no secret that they want London to send Hyrbyair Marri back; London has refused.

So why is Hyrbyair Marri the favorite target of Pakistani military establishment, intelligence services and communists, rank opportunists and pseudo-nationalists alike? The reason is he does not believe in compromise, talks straight and has a one-point agenda: creation of an independent and secular Balochistan. He is heavily invested in the movement and surrounded by the most experienced and dedicated team.

Balochistan nationalists who revered his late father Nawab Khair Bakhsh Marri have always known that once Nawab Marri exits the political scene, his political successor would be none else than Hyrbyair Marri. However, Pakistani communists, rank opportunists and pseudo-nationalists, who had been working overtime from Toronto to London and Dubai to Gutter Bageecha in Lyari had been trying to put the question of Hyrbyair Marri’s leadership of the Baloch movement in question.

Though the death of Nawab Marri last year was a big blow for the Balochistan freedom movement-- coming after the killing of Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, a former governor and chief minister of Balochistan, in August 2006 and the killing of Mir Balaach Marri in November 2007--, Baloch movement is in the safe hands of a leader that combines the sterling qualities of all three deceased leaders: Nawab Bugti, Nawab Marri and Mir Balaach. In many ways Hyrbyair Marri is far more principled and disciplined than his late father Nawab Marri, who thought his family members are beyond political accountability. However, Hyrbyair Marri believes that everyone, including his younger brother Mehran Baluch, should be equally accountable in the liberation movement.

After the death of Nawab Marri, cunning and downright corrupt sections of Baloch society released a video of Nawab Marri in which the late leader is shown criticizing Hyrbyair Marri for trying to seek US support for the freedom of Balochistan. It is clear from the angle of the video that it was taken surreptitiously by a smartphone during a private discussion, with the ailing and aged Nawab Marri totally unaware that he is being taped. Ironically, those very people want US support but must understand they will be fully exposed by Baloch patriots and American supporters of the Balochistan freedom struggle in Washington DC.

While two of his brothers, eldest Nawabzada Jangyz Marri and youngest Nawabzada Zammuran Marri aka Mehran Baluch, fought over the decadent “nawab” title introduced by the British, Hyrbyair Marri came out with a highly enlightening stand. He said, “Appointing nawabs, tribal chieftains and tribal elders is part of a backward and anti-Baloch system introduced by Sandeman, a representative of British rulers in Balochistan, which has since been harming the Baloch liberation movement and interests of the Baloch people.”

What hurts my heart most is leaders of the middle class like Dr Allah Nazar, chief of the Baloch Liberation Front, and Baloch National Movement instead of siding with the principle of equal accountability for all espoused by Hyrbyair Marri appear to be willing to side with the corrupt who have a record of misappropriating Sarmachars funds.

As he does not believe in duplicity and diplomacy but talks straight, a whole web of conspiracies has been laid out by most cunning and conniving sections of Baloch political society in the Diaspora, which includes his family members and in-laws. As such it is now time for Baloch patriots, intellectuals, writers, poets to defend Hyrbyair Marri and defeat the conspirators whose loyalty to the Baloch liberation movement is suspect.

Baloch will have to fight a long and protracted war for the liberation of their homeland. As the Pakistan army continues its war crimes in a most barbaric fashion in Awaran, Hyrbyair Marri should be recognized as the main face of Balochistan liberation. At this moment the situation looks bleak, but Hyrbyair Marri is light at the end of a dark and treacherous tunnel.