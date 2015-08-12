Young Afghan daughters, proud sons to protest at Pakistan embassy Friday 3 pm

Blast in Kabul that left one US servicemen and eight Afghan contractors dead last week. Picture courtesy AP Source

Young daughters and proud sons of Afghanistan will hold a protest demonstration Friday-- August 14-- in front of the Pakistan embassy.

August 14 is the independence day of Pakistan -- the day when the British left India divided on religious grounds in 1947. The division left a huge chunk of Afghan land in Pakistan, by virtue of an artificial border drawn by the British called the Durand Line, which is inhabited by Pakhtuns. Last week saw some the deadliest attacks on Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, by Pakistan based insurgents.

According to a public statement by the young Afghan organizers, in the past week four separate bombings have killed over 80 Afghans and injured 400 in their country's capital. “This week just scratches the surface of years of violent infiltration by foreign forces attacking noncombatants in Afghanistan,” the statement said.

Last week it was confirmed that Taliban leader Mullah Omar died of natural causes over two years ago in Karachi, Pakistan. According to several reports, he had been living in Pakistan as a potato vendor. In 2011, Osama bin Laden was killed in Abbottabad, Pakistan, where he lived less than a mile away from a Pakistani military academy.

The United States had direct evidence that Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, Lt. Gen. Ahmad Shuja Pasha, knew of bin Laden’s presence in Pakistan. “We implore the government of Pakistan to take a stand against terrorism and end its duplicitous actions that have cost thousands of Afghan and American lives, as well as billions of international aid dollars,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, President Dr Ashraf Ghani for the first time since assuming office blamed Pakistan for continuing bloodshed in Afghanistan. According to knowledgeable Afghan sources, Ghani’s stand against Pakistan enjoys high level support in the US administration.