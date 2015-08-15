Pakistan man tries to disrupt peaceful Afghan protest

Ali H. Ayub spewed fumes on peaceful Afghan protesters at the Pakistan embassy in Washington DC Friday afternoon. Source

Ali H. Ayub, who tried to disrupt a peaceful Afghan protest at Pakistan embassy Friday calls himself a family friend of scholar Raza Rumi. Source

A man of Pakistan descent who raised slogans in support of the dreaded ISI and Pakistan army and tried to disrupt a peaceful protest by young Afghan Americans at the Pakistan embassy in Washington DC on Friday afternoon calls himself a family friend of noted Pakistan scholar Raza Rumi.

“You guys didnt get me on the bike demolishing your rants and half-truths? Oh that's a shame,” Ali H. Ayub posted on the Facebook page of one of the organizers of the protest. Ayub came on a red motorbike and spewed fumes on the protesters in brazen violation of US laws.

The Afghan Americans were chanting slogans to ask the US congress to cut off all aid to Pakistan for harboring Islamist terrorists. They also raised slogans against the ISI for continuing to support terrorism in Afghanistan.

Ayub later also audaciously gave out the details himself: Though his motorbike tags were already noted down by this scribe, Ayub posted on Facebook, “Here take my tag number: Virginia tags 659498. Red Honda, with the Pakistan flag and Repsol sticker on the lower fairing..

Ayub declared, “I support Pakistan, the military AND the ISI - they all go hand in hand. And while I came to the embassy just to get flags and have a moment of pride for a country I dearly love - I'm almost as glad that I single handedly put you hypocrites in your place. “

About his ties with Raza Rumi, he said, “Absolutely. He's a family friend.” However, Raza Rumi, a Pakistan scholar from the military stronghold of Punjab, clarified, “My friends on FB including you are free to hold their views. I am neither responsible nor accountable for that!”