Pakistan war crimes reported from Awaran; Dr Allah Nazar rumored dead

Baloch fighting for independence of their France-size homeland in southwest Asia are reporting Pakistan army has carried out massive war crimes in Awaran, including burying Baloch patriots in mass graves, while Pakistani media reports said a leading Baloch guerrilla leader Dr Allah Nazar has been killed during the month-long operation in Awaran. Dr Allah Nazar, 46, who headed the Baloch Liberation Front, is said to have made the fatal blunder of trusting opportunists in the national movement in stead of joining hands with the oldest and most disciplined fighting force, the Baloch Liberation Army. Pakistani communists, opposed to the idea of freedom of Balochistan, played a key role in drawing a wedge between the BLF and BLA and isolating Dr Allah Nazar. These communists have also been busy conspiring against the father of the Baloch nation Sangath Hyrbyair Marri, by supporting one of his corrupt and happy-go-lucky brothers against him. However, some Baloch sources point out the news of Dr Allah Nazar's death maybe a disinformation campaign of the Pakistani intelligence services so that Baloch activists may call each other to ascertain the truth and unwittingly reveal Dr Allah Nazar's exact whereabouts. Though no Baloch source has officially confirmed the martyrdom of Dr Allah Nazar, former Balochistan fisheries minister Kachkol Ali Advocate posted a twitter announcement Ali Nawaz Gohar, a second brother of the leading guerrilla leader, was killed Tuesday in a fight with the security forces. Dr Nazar's eldest brother Safar Khan was martyred 50 days earlier. Baloch militants are a major stumbling block in Pakistan plans to hand over the strategic Gwadar port to China.

Baloch National Movement reported Awaran Operation has been like a hell as ‪Pakistan‬ Air Forces' jet and gunship helicopters bombarded several villages in Kolwah at the Eid Day July 18, 2015. But the world and its media didn't fulfill their duty in the massive humanitarian crisis. After bombardment 100s of commandos were dropped by helicopters just like to conquer an area. For poor Baloch villagers it was a disaster as mud mud made houses and huts were hit by missiles and bombs killing and injuring a number of civilians in many different villages namely Zeerak, Wahli, Haji Ziarat, Habeebi Ziarat, Bashoshag, Askani Koh, Chinoki Kaor etc. Just after bombardment about 100 vehicles carrying army personnel surrounded and sieged all the villages. Next day after the siege some old villagers succeeded to pull out six dead bodies from the siege including two women Gohar w/o Mohammad and Noor Malik w/o Ishaq , a child Saboor s/o Rahmat, other three were Hayat s/o Maula Bakhsh, Wahid s/o Moosa and Noor Mohammad. It was a full month on 17th August that no confirm news was reported about the losses. Local administration and media were also not allowed to enter these villages. Depty Commissioner Awaran (Head of the District) tried to reach the area but was stopped at the army check post some miles away from the bombarded areas. After ten days of siege villagers were left helpless and threatened to vacate the villages. They were given passage through difficult ways into the nearby mountains. Still most of them are unreachable due to a vast range of mountains. Their fate is unknown, wounded persons are left without medical assistance except three females who reached a city by any means. Thousands displaced, hundreds martyred, injured or abducted. A video of an old women (https://vimeo.com/134550118) who was abducted on the first day of operation and later released, revealed some horrific scenes. An audio of an old man tells another horrific story (https://vimeo.com/134668935), says people are dying of thirst and hunger now. Eventually yesterday on 18th August 2015 army left the villages and siege ended but a horrible story starts: Eye witnesses from Zeerak and Wahli and other villages say that villages are razed to ground. There is not a single sign of a living thing which were a month ago with cattles, livestock, human being and trees etc. Alive livestock is looted and alive human beings are displaced. Trees are burnt to ashes. The pieces of missiles (see pictures) were found in the area.

A dead body was found (skin, eyes and abdominal contents were eaten by wild animals), identified as Nazeer Baloch. The forces couldn't take away this dead body probably due to leakage of news when the abducted and then released women had told, Nazeer Baloch is martyred in bombardment but army personnel didn't allow to burry him. Or dumped here but rain water removed the soil and surfaced him. All alive human being are displaced, martyrs like Nazeer Baloch maybe dumped or taken away to Panjab to facilitate anatomy/dissection practice for medical students as did in the past.Protests and social media online campaigns by Baloch activists compelled the forces to end the siege but the damage was already done, the BNM said. A large of civilians are missing, it is fear they are abducted or killed in bombardment but the savage army has dumped them to hide its crime. Tootak mass graves are an example of such heinus crime by Pakistan army. BNM appeals the world powers, human rights organizations to take notice of war crimes committed by Pakistan in Balochistan.

If the news of Dr Allah Nazar's death is true, the fate of at least two politicians helping the Pakistan army and intelligence services maybe sealed. These two politicos are Senator Hasil Bizenjo and his sidekick Balochistan chief minister Abdul Malik. It is most likely Baloch youths, who believe in freedom of Balochistan, may take matters in their own hands and act against the two politicians, whose ISI-backed National Party is allegedly financed by drug kingpin Imam Bheel.