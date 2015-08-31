Hyrbyair recalls historic ties at Baloch-Pakhtun unity day in Kabul

Baloch scholar and freedom writer Hafeez Hassanabadi speaking at Baloch-Pakhtun Unity day in Kabul. He delivered a speech on behalf of freedom icon Hyrbyair Marri.

A highly successful and well attended Baloch-Pakhtun unity day was held in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Monday.

Senior Baloch intellectual, writer and playwright Hafeez Hassanabadi addressed the gathering on behalf Balochistan freedom icon Sangath Hyrbyair Marri. The pictures of different Baloch and Pakhtun leaders adorned the stage.

According to Marri, Baloch and Pashtuns are two oppressed nations who were first enslaved by the British and their land was divided by drawing of the arbitrary Durand Line – after this division both nations remain under Pakistan’s interference, slavery and brutalities. The Punjabi occupiers have always tried to make Baloch and Pashtun fight against each other and for this purpose they first tried to create hatred through so called nationalists in the name of elections but they have failed to achieve their desired results.

The Baloch and Pashtun relations are centuries old and apart from some small misunderstandings the collective approach of the two nations have been of respect of each other. He added, “The Pakhtun and Baloch will jointly foil the state’s conspiracies and will not allow their historical relations to be the target of such evil ambitions because both nations have always stood by each other at difficult times and naturally their lands have acted as safe sanctuaries for one another.”

Just three months ago Pakistan’s infamous ISI plotted to create division between Paktuns and Baloch. Two buses travelling from Pishin to Karachi was stopped n Khad Koocha by the counter revolutionary United Baloch Army and 23 people including old men with beard were gunned down. The counter revolutionary United Baloch army, which is infested with ISI agents, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Condemning the attack, Marri said as part of its new tactics, the state has succeeded in infiltrating some of its agents in Baloch liberation movement and these so called activists have been continuously committing acts that are in total contradiction with the goals of the Baloch freedom struggle. Their actions are benefiting none but the occupying state of Pakistan and on several occasions their anti-liberation movement acts have been exposed.

Mr Marri said killing of innocent Pashtuns was aimed at giving a negative message to the Pakhtun nation and the world that Baloch freedom movement is not a just struggle but it is a brutal extremist armed movement which doesn’t respect international and human rights laws. “Such incidents are staged by Pakistan to defame Baloch struggle,” he said.