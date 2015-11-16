Pakistan's Gen Sharif is bad news for US and war criminal: Weisner

An American woman activist who supports the independence of Balochistan has expressed her serious concern over the visit of Pakistan army chief and believes the general is bad news for the United States

“General Raheel Sharif, Pakistan's "strongman" and true power broker in Pakistan is a war criminal,” said Jane E Weisner, general secretary of the American Friends of Balochistan. “His insistence that all those who resist Pakistan's occupation of Balochistan are terrorists and threats to Pakistan's national security has led to the killing of innocent Baloch.”

General Sharif arrived in US for a five day visit Sunday

Weisner said Sharif’s reign of terror against the Baloch people has led to thousands tortured and killed. “That the United States government would welcome the architect of Pakistan's extra-judicial killings of freedom loving Baloch is a disgrace,” Weisner said.

Weisner said General Raheel Sharif also sponsors terrorist attacks against India. “He has of late been boasting of Pakistan's readiness for war against India. This mad man must be stopped before he destabilizes Central Asia,” Weisner demanded.

On the eve of his US departure, General Sharif met with senior Chinese General Fan Chanlong. Pakistan has handed over the key port to China and has also more than 3,000 acres of Balochistan land there to China against the wishes of the freedom-loving Baloch people.

Weisner suspects Pakistan may have played a role in the Paris terror attacks. "The attacks are just like the Mumbai terrorist attacks in November 2008. Pakistan was found to have been involved. The ISI, Pakistan's equivalent to the US CIA, helped plan the attack," Weisner said, asking, "Are the ISIS terrorists training in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan? Is Raheel Sharif helping with the training and planning of terrorist attacks in the West?"

Weisner said the United States government should not be meeting with this war criminal. She said the majority of US foreign aid ends up in the Pakistan's military, hence, in Gen Raheel Sharif's hands. “This American taxpayer wants it to stop,” Weisner said.

Gen Sharif promoted his sidekicks the “Butcher of Balochistan” Lt Gen Naseer Janjua as the country’s National Security Adviser.

Pakistan also has hundreds of Islamic nuclear bombs and the army led by Gen Sharif has refused to pledge that it will not be the first to use weapons of mass destruction in case of a war with India.

General Sharif staged a soft coup in Pakistan two years ago and has been calling the political shots in the nation of more than 180 people since then. Pakistan army, Military Intelligence, Inter-Services Intelligence and Frontier Corps have been carrying out Nazi-style atrocities in France-sized Balochistan where overwhelming majority of the people want an independent homeland.

Balochistan was annexed t gunpoint by Pakistan in March 1948. Baloch people have risen up in arms against Pakistan at least five times -- called the wars of independence by the Baloch--, leading to thousands of dead. According to Voice for Baloch Missing Persons upwards of 18,000 were abducted and disappeared, giving Balochistan the dubious distinction of being the world capital of enforced disappearances. The US has supplied Pakistan with bulk of its weapons for more than six decades.