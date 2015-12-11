Punjabi occupiers name tribal chief who killed his eldest brother as Balochistan chief minister

Sardar Sanaullah Zehri who killed his eldest brother Sardar Rasul Bakhsh Zehri named as new chief minister of Balochistan. Picture courtesy The Express Tribune

Punjabi occupiers of France-sized Balochistan have named a man who killed his eldest brother with his own hands to become the chief minister of the occupied territory where 12,000 have been killed in a more than 10-year-old insurgency.

Sardar Sanaullah Zehri, who likes to call himself the chief of Jhalawan, killed his eldest brother Sardar Rasool Bakhsh Zehri while talks were being held at the Quetta home of deceased marble tycoon, Mir Nabi Bakhsh Zehri. Sardar Zehri then went underground for some months but later resurfaced in public life with the help of Pakistan's Inter services Intelligence. He was never arrested for the murder. He has now been named by Pakistan's prime minister Nawaz Sharif to become the next chief minister of Balochistan.

In addition to his eldest brother, Zehri is alleged to have killed upwards of 200 others with his own hands; the execution style killing of a teacher that took place during the last Sharif government was one of the most brutal. The teacher in question, who belonged to the Zehri sub clan Jatak, is said to have publicly rebuked Zehri that at elections time he makes tall promises but once elected he forgets to fulfill his promises. It is said an exchange of hot words ensued between the two and in a fit of rage the teacher publicly insulted Zehri by making a spitting gesture, called tuff in Brahuvi. Zehri's men later abducted and brought the teacher before him. "The scene was gruesome," recalls one Balochistan official. "Holding a sword, Zehri chopped off his one arm, then the other arm and finally the neck."

Balochistan plunged into bloodshed after former chief minister and governor Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti was killed on the orders of former dictator Gen. Pervez Musharraf on August 26, 2006.

It is widely believed that Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s Balochistan National Party backed Zehri’s candidature and so did Cardiff-exiled Baloch tribal leader Khan of Kalat, Suleman Daud.

Premier Sharif was willing to allow outgoing chief minister Malik Baloch, who earned himself the dubious title of Traitor of Mekran, in office but the more powerful Sharif, army chief General Raheel Sharif decided that Sanaullah Zehri should become the next chief minister. The army feared Zehri might created trouble if he was kept out of office.

Zehri's elevation to public office means Senator Hasil Bizenjo, the favorite politician of Premier Sharif will no longer have much say in running the affairs of the province. Bizenjo tried his level best to keep Zehri out of office.

Pakistan is working hard to keep Balochistan under its political control and has given the key port of Gwadar to China for military strategic reasons. Baloch historians say Balochistan was occupied by Pakistan at gunpoint on March 27, 1948 -- seven and half months after it was granted independence separately from Pakistan and India. The same army officer who sliced off one-third of Kashmir territory in Operation Gul Marg named Major Gen Akbar Khan took over control of Balochistan.

Bad blood between brothers is not uncommon among the Baloch, allowing Pakistan to play its dirty games in Balochistan. Two prominent brothers in the freedom camp Hyrbyair Marri and Mehran Baluch could not come together for funeral even when their mother died in London few days ago.