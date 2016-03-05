Bowser committing daylight robbery in Washington DC thru tickets

Protest in front of the DC ticketing office against unjust and predatory ticketing by Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Mayor Muriel Bowser may not look like a cowgirl at all but DC certainly presents the look of Wild West when it comes to tickets. It's a like a nightmare, especially for people of color like blacks and Hispanics, though low income whites are also the victims.

Visit the Municipal Center at 301 C Street in northwest Washington DC and you will each day find hundreds of people of the Washington DC Metropolitan area lined up to pay for tickets, many of them totally unjustified tickets.

According to a Washington Post report, "In Washington, D.C., where issuing traffic citations is a $179 million-a-year business, drivers get speeding tickets for violations they don’t commit and for vehicles they’ve never owned." Since Muriel Bowser took over matters seem to have gone from bad to worse.

The mayor went on grabbing money from the bewildered residents after the record snow blizzard in January, but had to cancel nearly 3,000 of those tickets after residents of the DC metropolitan area complained bitterly.

This correspondent faced a strange situation on February 5 he went to pick up breakfast from 2331 Calvert Street. To his pleasant surprise he found a perfect parking spot that did not have the usual no parking signs during rush hours opposite the 2600 block. (See picture)

This correspondent put in 25 cents that the new meter whoch also accepts credit cards accepted. The time to park was for eight minutes. Within six minutes this correspondent returned but saw a $100 hundred ticket tacked under the windshield. There was still two minutes of time remaining.

The presiding judge Tonia M. Dansby, who was hired on September 22, 2003, who is now Grade 13, Step 7, official and draws a salary of nearly 100,000 each year, rejected an appeal of this correspondent to void the citation (No. 8154408732) and refused to take a look at the picture in the smartphone, nor did she pay any attention to the fact that this correspondent had tried his best to get the picture printed at a Fedex Kinko outlet.

Dansby observed, "Respondent denies violation. Respondent states that the government is incorrect as there no signs posted that the location was a rush hour zone, that the meter accepted his coins, and that after 9.30 am vehicles can be parked at the location. He states that he has photos in his cell phone."

As a picture i worth a thousand words, the picture here shows that in fact there are no signs posted and hence the ticket was issued wrongly. When Dansby was requested to show any pictures that parking was prohibited at the spot, she showed pictures from another spot not the one shown herewith.

The strong arguments presented by this correspondent was there were no signs that said parking was prohibited, that the government accepted the money for the parking, and thirdly the parking ticket was issued at 9.27 am, whereas The pleas of the correspondent was bureaucratically rejected by the $100,000 hearing examiner.

After the hearing the correspondent staged a protest against Muriel Bowser with a placard that read: " Mayor Muriel: Stop killing the poor with ticket, do a better job." Hapless residents of the district who were coming out after paying tickets were delighted to see the protest. One victim said he paid half month of his salary towards the ridiculous tickets. Even many staffers who empathize with the residents, seemed happy that a protest was being staged against Mayor Muriel Bowser's predatory ticketing practice