Rohrabacher explains meeting with father of Orlando terrorist, asks Obama to use

The Baloch people live in an area of South Asia now claimed by Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan. But in Pakistan in particular, they comprise an important segment of the population, and they live in the least developed province. Watch on YouTube

A US congressman who has been a powerful voice for the people of Afghanistan and Balochistan-- and who held a meeting with the father of Orlando terrorist--, has cautioned against labeling all Muslims as terrorists but said radical Islam must be identified as the main culprit in terror attacks all over the globe. He also asked Obama to use the right words in identifying the evil.

Rep Dana Rohrabacher R-California 48th District, who has a deep insight in the politics of the Afghanistan-Balochistan region, in a statement Monday said, "Over the years I have been deeply engaged with people from Islamic countries, especially Afghanistan. In fact, my records indicate that on Nov.18, 2014, I was paid a visit by Seddique Mateen, father of the Islamic terrorist who committed the heinous mass murder in Orlando."

Rohrabacher added he is regularly visited by a multiplicity of figures with various stakes in, and perspectives from, that troubled region. "I simply do not recall that specific meeting, but, from what I have learned in the last hours, there is no way I associate myself with his views," he clarified.

He said was joining his fellow Americans in mourning the slaughter in Orlando and was also joining them in their outrage and their renewed commitment to defeat and destroy the radical Islamic movement that fosters such mayhem. "At the same time, we must be sure not to label all Muslims as terrorist murderers while at the same time realizing radical Islam is a primary factor in the terrorism we face today," Rohrabacher said, in an oblique reference to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's hard-line views on Islam.

“I do my best to acquaint myself with those personalities involved and to get a better understanding of their ideas and information about what’s happening. I have a long history with many of the actors in Afghanistan, indeed a personal relationship with the current leadership of that country," he said, adding, "It appears Mr. Mateen labors under delusions about his own power and influence. He is unmistakably an estranged individual there. We may say that his son, likewise, was an unhinged individual in this country, but unfortunately he was all too hinged to the Islamic State advocates of a caliphate in America, who have declared war on us.

Rohrabacher said he continues to be deeply concerned about the Obama administration’s unwillingness to come to grips with the full nature of the challenge the U.S. faces in defeating these terrorists at home and abroad. "This attack was not merely a hate crime; it was a terrorist attack motivated by radical Islamic ideology. It is long overdue for the president to take another look at how to approach this challenge. We will know he understands when he starts using the right words."

Though there was rare bipartisan consensus that the killing by Omar Mateen was both a hate crime and an act of terror, new revelations by his former wife and friends reveal the killer himself was gay and conflicted over his sexual orientation. He was also on gay hookup sites. Islam sentences gays to death but in Afghan culture most men are widely rumored to be closeted gays. In fact the act of sodomy is called Fail-i-Afghan or the act of an Afghan. The most famous Afghan gay was Mahmud Ghaznavi, a warlord and conqueror of India, who was said to have been madly in love with his male slave Ayaz.

Rohrabacher made history four years ago when he called a hearing at the U.S. House of Representatives on the appalling situation in Balochistan, where Pakistan army, Frontier Corps, Military Intelligence and Inter Services Intelligence are conducting crimes against humanity. He also introduced a bill to support the right to self-determination for the people of Balochistan. Rohrabacher, a former speech writer for late President Ronald Reagan, along with other more than 150 Tea Party congress members, which includes Louie Gohmert, Ted Poe and Steve King, support Balochistan freedom as they say Pakistan has royally deceived the United States.

Rohrabacher has met with quite a few Balochistan freedom leaders, from different backgrounds, though he has yet to meet one of the main leaders Brahumdagh Bugti, president of the Baloch Republican Party, who is also chief of the largest Bugti tribe.