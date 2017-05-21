BRP protest at Pak embassy, 10 Downing Street in London

Mansoor Baloch, president of the BRP UK chapter, leading protest demonstration against Pakistan state atrocities in Balochistan

London (England), May 20 (ANI): The Baloch Republican Party held a protest demonstration outside the Pakistan Embassy in London against growing army atrocities in Balochistan. The main purpose of demonstration was to highlight the abduction of Baloch women at the hands of the Pakistan army. The Protesters called on the international community to take immediate measure to stop Pakistan army and secret agencies from executing Baloch political activists. The protesters marched from Pakistan Embassy to 10 Downing Street (British PM residence. --------------------------------------

One of the most well organized Baloch freedom organizations Saturday staged a rally and march in London, United Kingdom, to highlight Pakistan war crimes in France-sized Balochistan.

Baloch Republican Party protest demonstration that began outside Pakistan Embassy in London was meant to protest against growing army atrocities in Balochistan such as military operations, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, burning of homes and villages. One of the main purpose of demonstration was to highlight the abduction of Baloch women at the hands of Pakistan army and intelligence services. Protesters called on the international community to take immediate measure to stop Pakistan army and secret agencies from executing Baloch political activists. Mansoor Baloch, central leader of Baloch Republican Party was leading the protest outside Pak embassy. Mr Baloch said that Pakistan & China nexus in Balochistan is causing death and destruction for the people of Balochistan. He further said that so-called CPEC is against the will of Baloch people and it is not acceptable to us.

The BRP is led by Swiss-based Brahumdagh Bugti, whose grandfather Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti was assassinated on the orders of army dictator and coup leader Gen Pervez Musharraf August 26, 2006. Pakistani security forces have also killed his sister and niece and hundreds of his party members and displaced hundreds of thousands of his Bugti tribesmen.