Haqqani, Tatchell deplore Pakistan army actions in Balochistan

Baloch Republican Party human Rights Wing member Mr Hakem Wadela highlighted Pakistan's genocidal policy against Baloch, discriminations, economic exploitation and rights violations in Balochistan. Watch on YouTube

Haqqani, Tatchell, Babcock with activists of the Baloch Republican Party in front of the Palace of Nations Friday. Also seen is the author, who is founder and president of the American Friends of Balochistan. Source

Geneva, Switzerland: Two eminent speakers, one a former Pakistan ambassador who escaped from the jaws of ISI death, and another a British human rights activist spoke at an event at the Palace of Nations to expose Pakistan army’s human rights violations in France-sized Balochistan.

Husain Haqqani, author of several books and director of the Hudson Institute, who was formerly an ambassador of Pakistan to the US, and British human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, Director of the Peter Tatchell Foundation, who ambushed former dictator Gen Pervez Musharraf, Friday addressed a side event held in parallel with the 36th session of the UN Human Rights Council: “Human Rights: Two Forgotten Words in Balochistan."

Haqqani said that human rights are universal and their violation should not be ignored out of misplaced patriotism.

Tatchell deplored “Pakistan’s intensified repression in annexed and occupied Balochistan” and outlined an eight-point action plan to halt Pakistan’s human rights abuses against the Baloch ethnic minority. The meeting was organised and hosted by the Centre for Human Rights Defense and Peace Advocacy. Abdul Nawaz Bugti, Baloch representative at the United Nations and Dr. Glenys Babcock, a former Rand employee and president, Pragmora Board of Directors.

Haqqani Speech

“Balochistan is the cauldron of the worst human rights violations in Pakistan, which does not have a good track record of upholding human rights in general. Its oppression of religious minorities –including Christians and Ahmadis – is widely recognized,” Haqqani thundered.

He said as a Pakistani he wants to see a Pakistan “that is at peace with itself and its neighbors.”

In an oblique reference to the deep State of Pakistan, he said It was tragic that those who advocate talks with globally recognized terrorists such as the Taliban, and speak out for the Muslims of Kashmir and Myanmar, have an intransigent position when it comes to engagement with the leaders and people of Balochistan.

“They choose to stay silent over the well documented atrocities against the Baloch people in Pakistan. I do not wish to be one of them,” Haqqani emphasized.

He said he does not support foreign intervention nor was he an advocate of secession. “But I understand the sentiments of the Baloch, some of whom are now completely disillusioned with Pakistan and are asking for freedom.”

Haqqani counselled Instead of using force against the Baloch it would be best to recognize the sentiments and aspirations of the Baloch people. He recalled, “The transformation of erstwhile East Pakistan into Bangladesh should be a lesson in the limits of military power in building a nation or keeping a country together.” He added that the Baloch and the East Pakistani Bengalis were among the first to disagree with the West Pakistani security establishment. Starting from the 1970s the Baloch have been fighting for more autonomy within Pakistan. Their struggle has been brutally suppressed by the Pakistani state. “Even now, Balochistan is geographically the largest of Pakistan’s four provinces but it is the least developed.

He said a demographic genocide was underway in Balochistan, adding “According to the latest census Pakistan’s population stands at 207,774,520 with Balochistan’s population at 12,344,408.”

On top of social disparities, the Baloch are deprived of their political rights and are targeted with state violence and oppression. “The latest US Department of State Human Rights Reports for 2015 and 2016 spoke of ‘politically motivated killings of Baloch nationalists in Balochistan.’ The State Department report quoted the testimony before the Senate of Pakistan Standing Committee on Human Rights by Balochistan’s Frontier Corps Deputy Inspector General for Investigations and Crime, who declared that 1,040 persons had been killed in Balochistan in 2015-16. Although he claimed there was “no evidence of security agency involvement” in the killings,” most evidence pointed out otherwise.

Haqqani said the SATP (South Asia Terrorism Portal) recorded that journalists, teachers, students, and human rights defenders also were targeted by state and nonstate actors in Balochistan. “As of November 20, at least 244 civilians were killed in Balochistan in 2016, compared with 247 during 2015. State Department’s Country Report on Human Rights in Pakistan for 2015 and 2016 stated that There were kidnappings and forced disappearances of persons from various backgrounds in nearly all areas of the country. Some police and security forces reportedly held prisoners incommunicado and refused to disclose their location.”

Haqqani cited the State Department report as saying, “Human rights organizations reported many Baloch nationalists as among the missing.” He said, “The International Voice for Baloch Missing Persons… listed 156 individuals in its online database of missing persons who had been abducted” during the year 2015 alone. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) listed 107 individuals as victims of “enforced disappearances” in Balochistan in the first nine months of 2015.

The Voice of Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) issued a report in August 2015 detailing the discovery of mutilated corpses in Noshki and Kalat districts of Balochistan and what VBMP termed the inadequate measures taken to preserve and identify the bodies, according to the State Department Report. It cited NGO statistics that the total number of persons who had disappeared could be greater than 19,000.

The report also noted that the Balochistan Home Ministry had officially acknowledged the detention of 8,326 “suspects” in the province between December 2014 and September 15, 2015.

According to the State Department report, “During the year the VBMP claimed to have records of 157 mutilated bodies found in Balochistan and of 463 missing persons. Official Home Ministry of Balochistan figures indicated that authorities had recovered only 164 bodies in Balochistan during the year.”

According to a 2014 report by the Balochistan government’s Home and Tribal Affairs Department, over 800 bodies were found in the province over a period of 3 ½ years “466 victims were identified as ethnic Baloch, 123 as Pashtuns, and 107 from other ethnicities. Meanwhile, 107 bodies remained unidentified.

“Of the 466 Baloch killed in the province, most were political workers while the remaining were killed in incidents of targeted killings and tribal disputes.”

Haqqani said the Human Rights Watch pointed out in 2015 that “Security forces continued to unlawfully kill and forcibly disappear suspected Baloch militants and opposition activists.” Its report included the following observations:

“In January, 13 highly decomposed bodies of ethnic Baloch individuals were found in Khuzdar district. The military muzzled dissenting and critical voices in nongovernmental organizations and media,” he said, adding, “The military continued to exercise sway over the province of Balochistan, using torture and arbitrary detention as instruments of coercion.”

He said the security forces engaged in extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances to counter political unrest in the province of Balochistan. “Torture of suspects by the police remained rampant. Large numbers of journalists were killed or injured in attacks, most of which remain unresolved.”

He said, “In April 2015, Sabeen Mahmud, a prominent Pakistani social and human rights activist, was shot dead shortly after hosting an event on Balochistan’s "disappeared people" in Karachi.”

“In June, Baloch journalist Zafarullah Jatak was gunned down in his home in Balochistan’s capital, Quetta.”

Haqqani lamented, “Amnesty International’s report on Pakistan for 2016-2017 was no different. It pointed out “Significant levels of armed conflict and political violence….in particular in Balochistan. Amnesty International’s report for 2015-2016 noted that “State and non-state actors continue to harass, threaten, detain and kill human rights defenders, especially in Balochistan, FATA and Karachi.”

He said the provincial government in Balochistan blocked access to a Baloch human rights blog run by journalists. The government blocked several Baloch websites, including the English-language website The Baloch Hal and the website of Daily Tawar, a Balochistan-based newspaper.

In a report in 2014, the International Crisis Group had pointed out that Pakistan’s policy in Balochistan has been one of brutally suppressing the Baluch insurgency instead of trying to understand and accommodate demands for political and economic autonomy.

He said According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan the last few years have seen a rise in civilian casualties in Balochistan because of operations by the security forces.

Ambassador Haqqani said, “Balochistan comprises 43 percent of Pakistan’s land area and 6 percent of Pakistan’s population. But the representation of the Baluch in Pakistan’s institutions is not proportional to their number. According to a report by Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies, as of 2005 there was not a single Baloch at the head of the top 200 businesses in Pakistan, not one Baloch Ambassador & only 502 Baloch were recruited in the army that year. “

According to reports by Pakistani experts and by the International Crisis Group as of 2006 there were only 15,000 Baloch in the 550,000-strong army (excluding paramilitary forces) or approximately 1.3%.

“These injustices need the world’s attention” Haqqani, who himself faces discrimination at the hands of the Punjabi dominated old boys network in Pakistan because he is mohajir, said.

At the same he warned against Balochistan becoming a battleground for rival external powers. “The people of Balochistan deserve better than being oppressed by Rawalpindi and Islamabad or being used as pawns in international great games,” the former ambassador said.

He said instead of attacking and destroying the Baloch, Sindhis, Pashtun, or Muhajirs, the Pakistani military establishment should focus on eliminating safe havens for international terrorists like Al-Qaeda, ISIS and the Afghan and Pakistani Taliban.

He ended his speech by the prayer may the sacrifice of thousands of Baloch men and women –bear fruit and Balochistan get justice.

Tatchell Speech

Mr Tatchell said Pakistan's human rights abuses include thousands of indiscriminate military bombardments, kidnappings and forced disappearances – plus detention without trial, torture, assassination and extra-judicial killings by Pakistan’s military and intelligence services,” said Mr Tatchell. He urged international action, including “a halt to western arms sales to Pakistan, the appointment of a UN special rapporteur on Balochistan, the sending of a UN fact-finding mission and the opening of Balochistan to aid agencies, journalists and human rights defenders.” He also called for “the prosecution of Pakistani military and intelligence chiefs on war crimes charges and a UN supervised military ceasefire and referendum on self-determination.”

1. “A halt to western arms sales to Pakistan, which are being diverted from the intended fight against al Qaeda and the Taliban to repress the Baloch population. The weapons include US-supplied F-16 fighter jets and Cobra attack helicopters. They have been used to bomb Baloch villages, destroying crops and killing civilians and livestock. US arms deals with Pakistan violate the Leahy amendment to the Foreign Assistance Act. It prohibits Washington from providing weapons to foreign armed forces that contravene human rights.

2. “The UN should appoint a Special Rapporteur on Balochistan, to monitor and report to the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council on human rights abuses and ethnic discrimination.

3. “A UN fact-finding mission is urgently needed to independently assess the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Balochistan.

4. “Pakistan should be pressed to lift entry restrictions and permit free access to Balochistan to aid agencies, journalists and human rights defenders, in order to ensure the delivery of aid to the impoverished population, enable free media reporting and allow the documentation of the effects of military occupation.

5. “Military and intelligence chiefs in Pakistan should be prosecuted on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity under international humanitarian law, including via the International Criminal Court or via a UN Special Tribunal. In particular, prosecutions should be initiated against the former military dictator, Pervez Musharraf, and the ex-head of the XII Corps, Lt General Nasser Janjua. In the interim, international arrest warrants should be issued for all Pakistani military leaders who have been involved in, or colluded with, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Balochistan.

6. “The bringing of civil claims in the US courts by Baloch victims of human rights violations by Pakistani state officials, using the Alien Tort Claims Act.

7. “Make western aid to Pakistan conditional on the ending of human rights violations. Until Islamabad complies, all aid should be withdrawn from the Pakistan government and switched to local and international aid agencies that conform to international human rights norms.

8. “A boycott, disinvestment and sanctions campaign targeting Pakistani government, military and intelligence officials implicated in human rights crimes in Balochistan,” said Mr Tatchell.

At the UN meeting in Geneva today, Mr Tatchell also outlined a “road map for self-determination” in Balochistan to deescalate the military conflict and secure a negotiated political settlement:

1. Ceasefire and the cessation of all military operations, withdrawal of Pakistani troops and paramilitaries to barracks and a halt to the construction of new military bases and outposts – with independent monitoring and supervision by UN observers and peace keepers.

2. Release of all political prisoners and a full account of the fate of all disappeared persons.

3. Open access to all parts of Balochistan for journalists, aid agencies and human rights organisations.

4. Right of return of displaced refugees, restoration of their property and compensation for losses caused by the conflict.

5. End inward colonisation of Balochistan by non-Baloch settlers.

6. UN-supervised referendum on self-determination, including the option of independence. “David can defeat Goliath, as the US learned to its cost in Vietnam. Like all people everywhere, the people of Balochistan have a right to self-determination. Self-determination is enshrined in the UN Charter. Pakistan can delay Balochistan’s right to self-determination - at great financial, moral, political and reputational cost - but the freedom of Balochistan cannot, and will not, be denied,” said Mr Tatchell. Pakistan’s grave human rights abuses in Balochistan have been independently corroborated by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the Asian Human Rights Commission.

Mr Tatchell however warned the Baloch against polarization and fragmentation and pointed out that no movement that had been divided ever succeeded in achieving its goals of freedom.

Later in the evening, the guest speakers along with Sher Mohammad Bugti, spokesperson for the Baloch Republican Party, met with BRP chief Nawab Brahumdagh Bugti. Mr Bugti is the politicasl successor of slain former governor and chief minister of Balochistan, Nawab Akbar Bugti. He has been living in exile in Switzerland for nearly seven years now but his asylum petition is still pending.